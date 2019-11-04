|
Thomas E. Hyden passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 71. Mr. Hyden was a resident of Eagleville, PA and worked as a teacher for Phoenixville School District, until retiring in 2005. Born in Phoenixville, PA on September 5, 1948, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Theresa V. (Karpinski) Hyden. Surviving is his loving family including his wife of 50 years, Jorjean “Jo” (Waltmon) Hyden; his two sons, Edward T. Hyden (Lori) and Andrew G. Hyden; 4 grandchildren, Zachary, Dakota, Nicholas and Julia; his sister, Julia McCullough (Robert); nephews, Joshua McCullough and Travis Waltmon; and nieces, Jennifer Waltmon and Tracy Waltmon. He is preceded in death by his sister, Marcia June. Relatives and friends are invited to Thomas’ memorial service on Saturday, November 9 at 10:30 am, at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. Bridgeport, PA 19405. Interment will follow in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019