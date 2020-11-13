Thomas K. Leighton, 87 of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born April 7, 1933, he was the son of the late John Horace Leighton and the late Beatrice Harp Leighton. He was the widower of Marlene Ella (Keinard) Leighton. He was a Sergeant for the Robeson Twp. Police Department, before retiring in 1998. Tom attended Gun Smith Trade School in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. Surviving are sons, Sean T. husband of Lee Leighton of Enola, PA and Theron H. husband of Melissa Leighton of Wernersville, PA; two grandchildren, Cody and Amber. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or 1-800-342-2383. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.