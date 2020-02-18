|
|
Thomas A. Kalejta, 53, of Lower Pottsgrove passed away on Saturday, 15 February 2020 of a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Pontician) Kalejta, son Ethan Kalejta, daughter Riley Kalejta, mother Joan (Deteske) Kalejta, sister Marie Del Vecchio (husband John), and brothers Paul Kalejta (wife Cheryl (Yergey) and Robert Kalejta (partner Donna Neumann). He was predeceased by his father, Thomas F. Kalejta. Tom grew up in Pottstown Pennsylvania, graduating from St. Pius X High School, and receiving a BA in marketing from the Pennsylvania State University. Tom was founder and Chairman of Kalejta Financial Management. He was a seven-time Five Star Wealth Manager award winner, a member of Voya Financial's Chairman's Circle, and author of "Building Wealth, Protecting Dream's", a guide to grow your investments and safeguard your family's future. Tom was on the Board of Directors of Pope John Paul II High School and Shady Hollow Assisted Riding that provides equine therapy for special needs riders. As a financial advisor, Tom was passionate not only about securing the financial future of his clients, but also about making them an active part of their investment and retirement strategies. Tom was known for building personal relationships with his clients through visits in his office, their homes, and hosting them at Philadelphia Phillies and Flyers games. He was a firm believer in allowing his clients to make their own, informed decisions, and thus held numerous educational outreach opportunities, including free community courses and lectures. One of Tom's specialties was helping clients plan for supporting special needs family members. Tom, his business, and his son's team, Ethan Allies, partnered with Autism Speaks and Shady Hollow Assisted Riding to promote autism awareness, support, and research. Tom's joy in life was his family. He and Susan enjoyed traveling with the kids for family vacations at historic and educational sites throughout the United States, and especially cherished beach vacations in Florida and Sea Isle City, New Jersey. He was a vocal supporter at Riley's field hockey and lacrosse games, and proudly displayed Ethan's paintings and string art at their home and in his office. Tom was an avid vegetable gardener, hunter, and fisherman, a member of the Pine Forge Sportsman's Club, a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Bally Council 1192, and competed in local golf and shuffleboard leagues. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C.C. 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 11 A.M. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9-11 A.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA is in charge of arrangements. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020