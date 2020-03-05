|
Thomas Leon Freese, 68, of Pottstown, PA, loving husband of Cheryl L. (Burk) Freese, passed away suddenly on Monday March 2, 2020. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was the son of the lateJohn B. and Myrtle Mae (Dunlap) Freese. Tom was a 1969 graduate of Pottstown High School. He was employed as a Tool & Die Maker for 50 years with the Mrs. Smith's Foil Co. He served a four year term, as a petty officer, aboard the USS Coronado during the Vietnam Era; where he also served as a cook and firefighter. Tom was a member of the Pottstown First Church of the Brethren, Pottstown German Club and Neapco Golf League. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed basketball, softball, quoits, dapper hats, bowling, a good cigar, his family and going to his favorite beach, Ocean City, MD. He was a certified bowling coach, who taught his daughter Jenn and many others to bowl. Tom was also a softball coach, helping and leading many young girls to learn the game. Tom was a man of few words with a giant heart and gentle soul that loved life, fun, family and the ability to help others and make them happy. He touched so many lives and will be terribly missed. Surviving in addition to his wife are his two daughters, Jennifer N. Freese and her wife Jacquelyn L. Shumaker, Pottstown Four brothers, John (Curly) Freese husband of Shirl, Pottstown; Kenneth (Butch) Freese husband of Berdine, Boyertown; Melvin (Skip) Freese husband of Diane, Douglassville: and David Freese husband of Merle, Gilbertsville; five sisters, Patricia Eddinger, Pottstown; Pastor Dawn wife of Robert Lare, Pottstown; Kathy wife of Bruce Wright, Pottstown; Janet wife of Deacon Louis Steffenhagen, Pottstown; Debbie wife of Randy Eagle, Birdsboro; and many nieces, nephews, cousin and extended family members. It was Tom's wish to be cremated therefore; we are not having a service but instead A Celebration of Life to Honor Thomas Leon Freese to be held Sunday March 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Brookside Country Club, 850 N. Adams St., Pottstown. This will be a casual time for His family and friends to come together and share stories/ pictures, snack, and reflect on Tom's wonderful life. Please bring pictures and stories. RSVP for headcount due to large family size by 3/13/2020 to: Jenn (484)638-8226 or Jackie (215)771-7362, text or call. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020