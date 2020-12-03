Thomas N. Grant, Jr., age 84, of Zelienople, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital. Born February 3, 1936 in Harrington, DE, he was the son of the late Thomas N. Grant, Sr. and Ida Grace Baylor Grant. At the age of 17, in his senior year at Ridley Township High School, Tom contracted polio. As a result, his left leg became paralyzed. Yet, Tom never allowed this obstacle to dominate his life. In fact, he became stronger. After graduating from high school as class president, he attended and graduated from Albright College and then earned a master’s degree in political science from University of Pennsylvania. Tom taught world cultures at Perkiomen Valley High School for 35 years. He remained devoted to students his entire life and founded five international exchange programs and believed this was a step toward promoting peace and understanding. Many of his students kept in touch with him and expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities he opened in their lives. Along with his wife, Marie, Tom travelled to over 50 countries and all seven continents with a desire to have a better understanding of world cultures and to share that knowledge with others. The couple hosted numerous exchange students and International Rotary members. Tom lived for several years in Japan and he and Marie formed very close relationships with two Japanese schools and considered Japan their second home. Tom served in the Rotary Club of Zelienople for 15 years. For his fellow Rotarians, he was a role model and embodied the Rotary motto “Service Above Self”. He held the Rotary offices of president, executive secretary and chair of the End Polio Now Campaign for District 7280. He was a Paul Harris Fellow, a Major Donor and earned the prestigious Five Avenues of Service Award. Tom drew from his personal experience as a polio survivor to educate Rotarians, students and others while he championed Rotary’s mission to eradicate polio worldwide. His passion for helping others led Tom to Shelter Box, a disaster relief organization and partner project with Rotary International. As an Ambassador for Shelter Box, he and his wife travelled to 80 different Rotary clubs to educate and raise money to ensure all families would have shelter when displaced by natural disaster or conflict. His dedication earned him the Presidential Volunteer Service Award many times, the Lifetime Achievement Award for more than 4,000 hours of service and the Spirit of Shelter Box Award for raising over $200,000 for the cause. Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 27 years, Dr. Marie Grant, whom he married on May 22, 1993; his children, Janice (Michael) Schein of California, Laura Grant of Illinois, James (Debbie) Harr of Edmond, OK and Robin (John) Gurklis of Dorseyville, PA; his grandchildren, Alyssa, John Michael, and Eric Gurklis, Alexander, Moira, and Arthur Schein, Beowulf and Phyllis Brower, and Sarah and Derek Barrone; his brothers, Donald (Linda) Grant of Woodlyn, PA and Robert (Betty )Grant of Oxford, PA. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Schultz Grant. Friends will be received from 1-4 P.M. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Boylan Funeral Home, Inc.,324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. At the request of the family, face masks are mandatory. A memorial service for Tom is planned for this spring. Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s honor to Rotary International End Polio Now @ Rotary.org
or ShelterBoxUSA.org
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
