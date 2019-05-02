|
|
Thomas W. Olinger, Jr., 66, of Boyertown, husband of Theresa B. (Campeggio) Olinger, passed away on Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Thomas Olinger, Sr. and the late Joan E. (Mest) Olinger. Thomas was a burner for Stainless Steel, Pine Forge for forty three years, retiring in 2013. Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Renee wife of Larry Bloch, Macungie; two sisters, Karen Olinger, Boyertown, Sharon Olinger, Boyertown; a granddaughter, Christina Frey, and two great grandchildren, Sierra Frey and Madison Williams, and his grand dog, Dusty Rose Lee. A graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Scott Major. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on May 3, 2019