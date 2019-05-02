The Mercury Obituaries
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Thomas Olinger Jr. Obituary
Thomas W. Olinger, Jr., 66, of Boyertown, husband of Theresa B. (Campeggio) Olinger, passed away on Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Thomas Olinger, Sr. and the late Joan E. (Mest) Olinger. Thomas was a burner for Stainless Steel, Pine Forge for forty three years, retiring in 2013. Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Renee wife of Larry Bloch, Macungie; two sisters, Karen Olinger, Boyertown, Sharon Olinger, Boyertown; a granddaughter, Christina Frey, and two great grandchildren, Sierra Frey and Madison Williams, and his grand dog, Dusty Rose Lee. A graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Scott Major. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on May 3, 2019
