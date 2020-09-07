1/
Thomas Sparano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas G. Sparano, 87, loving companion of the late Antoinette "Mitzie" Baynard, of Phoenixville, PA passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, Tom was born in Phoenixville, PA on December 23, 1932 to the late Angelo and Mary (Natale) Sparano. He graduated from Phoenixville High School and the Philadelphia Barber College. He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga during the Korean War. Tom was a self-employed barber working in Philadelphia, Norristown, before moving to his shop on Church Street in Phoenixville. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Santa Anna Italian American Club, and Friendship Fire Company. He also enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He is survived by his nephews and nieces: James, Diane, Angela, Mary Jo, William, Ruth, Anthony, Amy, Paul and their families; step-children: Fred, Bill, Cindi, Bobby and their families. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Falco; and brothers, Joe Sparano and Patrick Sparano A viewing will be held at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am. A private Funeral Mass will follow in St. Ann Chapel. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. Masks and distancing guidelines will be required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Ann Catholic Church 502 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
517 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3012
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved