Thomas Sparano

Thomas G. Sparano, 87, loving companion of the late Antoinette "Mitzie" Baynard, of Phoenixville, PA passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, Tom was born in Phoenixville, PA on December 23, 1932 to the late Angelo and Mary (Natale) Sparano. He graduated from Phoenixville High School and the Philadelphia Barber College. He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga during the Korean War. Tom was a self-employed barber working in Philadelphia, Norristown, before moving to his shop on Church Street in Phoenixville. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Santa Anna Italian American Club, and Friendship Fire Company. He also enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He is survived by his nephews and nieces: James, Diane, Angela, Mary Jo, William, Ruth, Anthony, Amy, Paul and their families; step-children: Fred, Bill, Cindi, Bobby and their families. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Falco; and brothers, Joe Sparano and Patrick Sparano A viewing will be held at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am. A private Funeral Mass will follow in St. Ann Chapel. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. Masks and distancing guidelines will be required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Ann Catholic Church 502 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store