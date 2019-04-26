|
|
Thomas R. Walters, 89, of Barto, peacefully passed away on April 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 67 years of Mary A. (Meck) Walters. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Joseph and Stella (Grim) Walters. He served our country honorably during the Korean War in the United States Marine Corps. Thomas retired after 31 years from the former B.F. Goodrich in Oaks as a tire builder, then worked for Hollenbach Construction for 8 years, retiring at age 65. In addition, he was a long time maintenance worker at Longacre’s Dairy. Thomas was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he volunteered his time doing maintenance. He loved horses gardening and spending time in his woodworking shop. He enjoyed his weekly breakfast with “the guys”. Most especially though, he loved spending time with his family. He was an amazing and loving Dad and “Pop”, and was loved by all. Along with his wife, he is survived by sons: Philip Walters, and his wife, Christina of Barto; Joseph Walters, and his companion, Pam Kremus, of Northampton; daughters: Rosemarie Walters of Douglassville; and Elizabeth, wife of Dean Gamler of Barto; grandchildren: Nicole, Jason, Eric, Andrea, Mark, Amanda, James, Joseph, Olivia, Jennifer, and Adrienne; and 10 great grandchildren; sisters: Joan Giles of Boyertown, Patricia, wife of Thomas Piacentino of Florida, and Margaret, wife of Paul Conrad of Bally. He was pre-deceased by a sister: Antoinette Ryan. A Memorial Mass will be on Monday, May 6th at 11 AM at Most Blessed Sacrament, 610 Pine St, Bally. All are welcome to gather from 10-10:45 AM at church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Contributions may be made in his memory to the To offer online condolences to the family, visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 2, 2019