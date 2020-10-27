Tina M. Hartline, 40, of Boyertown. Passed away Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Paoli Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pottstown. She is a daughter of Cindy and Donald Hartline of Boyertown. Tina was a 1998 graduate of Boyertown Area High School. She was the first Beneficiary of the Corvettes for Kids car show in 1986 after starting treatment for cancer at age 5 and lost her hard fought lifelong medical battle. She is survived by her siblings, Brian Hartline of Boyertown, Brandi wife of Christopher Skorny of Stowe. A niece Briana Hartline and a nephew, Alexander Hartline of New Berlinville. She will be sadly missed by her two loving cats, Pauley and Princess. Family and friends may call at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. Saturday October 31, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com