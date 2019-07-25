The Mercury Obituaries
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
(610) 948-7672
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Saint Mary’s Church
161 Warwick Road
Elverson, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Saint Mary’s Church
161 Warwick Road
Elverson, PA
Dr. Todd Addis VMD, 85, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his home, Fox Hill in Elverson PA surrounded by family. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Hampton Crane Addis, and children Todd, Ann, Beth and 6 grandchildren. “Doc” was born in Norristown, graduate of Collegeville-Trappe High School, Ursinus College, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, class of ‘59. Doc served in the Army Veterinary Corps ‘59-’61, stationed at Walter Reed Forest Glen Annex. He practiced in Lancaster, Berks, and Chester Counties for 30 years. Doc was master and huntsman of Warwick Village Hounds and an advocate for the Penn-Marydel Hound, sharing them with many hunts. Doc was co-founder of Friends of the PMD, co-founder of Chester County Foxhunters Association. He authored 2 books: A Backward Glance, his memoirs and Our Penn-Marydel Hound, A Historical Anthology. Visitation will be August 3, 2019 at 10am, memorial service at 11am at Old Saint Mary’s Church (161 Warwick Road, Elverson, PA) with a reception following at Fox Hill. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Friends of the Penn-Marydel. C/O Deborah McKechnie, 2061 Miller Rd Chester Springs, PA 19425. All arrangements are being handled by the Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home. www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 26, 2019
