Todd Kendon Ellis, age 79, died in Tavares, Florida. He was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to Lester Charles and Emily Josephine (Metzler) Ellis. Todd graduated from Girard College in Philadelphia in 1959 and West Chester University in 1963. He was a teacher, coach, and evangelist in both Pennsylvania and Florida. At the start of his career, Todd taught in the Radnor School District at Ithan Elementary for 6 years, developed a large swimming program at the Upper Merion School District, and coached the swimming teams at Sunnybrook Swim Club in Pottstown for several years. After moving to Florida in 1989, he taught for the Volusia County School District and also built a large gymnastics center which earned over 50 state championships. As an evangelist, he was one of the founders of “Make Sure Ministries,” established in Allentown, Pa in 1982. Serving as president, Todd continued that ministry in Florida up until his death. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Derry) Ellis, three children: son, Timothy Ellis of Melbourne, FL. son, Kevin Ellis of Orange City, FL, and daughter, Tammy Affatato of Mt. Dora, FL. There are seven grandchildren: Kayla Affatato, Joshua Ellis, Seth Affatato, Sarah Affatato, Matthew Ellis, Brian Ellis, and Briana Ellis.



