1/1
Todd Kendon Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Kendon Ellis, age 79, died in Tavares, Florida. He was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to Lester Charles and Emily Josephine (Metzler) Ellis. Todd graduated from Girard College in Philadelphia in 1959 and West Chester University in 1963. He was a teacher, coach, and evangelist in both Pennsylvania and Florida. At the start of his career, Todd taught in the Radnor School District at Ithan Elementary for 6 years, developed a large swimming program at the Upper Merion School District, and coached the swimming teams at Sunnybrook Swim Club in Pottstown for several years. After moving to Florida in 1989, he taught for the Volusia County School District and also built a large gymnastics center which earned over 50 state championships. As an evangelist, he was one of the founders of “Make Sure Ministries,” established in Allentown, Pa in 1982. Serving as president, Todd continued that ministry in Florida up until his death. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Derry) Ellis, three children: son, Timothy Ellis of Melbourne, FL. son, Kevin Ellis of Orange City, FL, and daughter, Tammy Affatato of Mt. Dora, FL. There are seven grandchildren: Kayla Affatato, Joshua Ellis, Seth Affatato, Sarah Affatato, Matthew Ellis, Brian Ellis, and Briana Ellis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved