Tonita Douglas “Toni” Major, 79 of Liverpool entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Douglas L. Major, who preceded her in death on August 29, 2003. Tonita was born on February 11, 1940 in Diana, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late French Bradford Ocheltree and June Augustine (Ware) Ocheltree-Burry. Toni was a 1958 graduate of Spring-Ford High School. She retired as a Document Specialist & Proposal Coordinator from IBM Sales & Marketing. Toni also drove school bus and worked at HACC. Toni also volunteered at the Harrisburg Symphony, and for local organizations. She was a member since 1966 of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, and served on church council, taught Bible school, and a member of the LCW. Toni was a member of the Red Hat Honey Bees the Penn State Alumni, the NRA, the Perry County Saddle club, and the Perry County Council of the Arts. She enjoyed music, sewing, horses, and cooking. Toni is survived by her four children: Abigail Worthy of Liverpool, Timothy Major of Etters, Rebecca “Becky” Haag wife of Brian of Bethel, and Jarrod “Jake” Major husband of Melissa of Liverpool; four grandchildren: Jessica Daub wife of Tommy, Tonya Magaro wife of Jordan, Luke and Elias Major; two great grandchildren: Iyla and Bodhi Daub; a brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Ann Ocheltree of Harleysville, and two nieces. There will be no viewing. Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1000 N. Front Street, Liverpool. Officiating will be Rev. David Sensenig. Burial will be private in Hunters Valley Cemetery, Liverpool. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Toni to her church. The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front Street, Liverpool have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020