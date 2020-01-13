The Mercury Obituaries
Tracy E. Yeanish, 48, of Schwenksville, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Jeanette (Himmelwright) Yeanish and Ray W. Yeanish. Tracy was a 1989 graduate from Perkiomen Valley High School. She was formerly employed by Frederick Living. Tracy loved her dogs. She also enjoyed judging dog shows and helping with agility training with dogs. Surviving are four aunts, Patty, wife of Robert Gabel, Ruthann Chonka, MaryLou Perry and Jayne Gunkle and two uncles, Steve Yeanish and John Yeanish. She was predeceased by grandparents, Alma Moyer and Jay and Ruth Yeanish; one aunt, Nancy Dochney and one uncle, Charles Yeanish. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00AM at Good Shepherd Mausoleum Chapel located in Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 – 11:00AM in the mausoleum prior to the service. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org). Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020
