Ulrich “Ollie” Siegfried Ubert, 89, of West Pottsgrove, PA, passed away on December 5, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. Born in Bromberg, Germany, on April 11, 1930, Ollie was the son of the late Oscar and Olga (Sonnenberg) Ubert. Ollie left Germany in 1951, and came to Pottstown to stay with his sponsor family. They lived on King Street, which happened to be the same street that the love of his life, Bernice L. (Griesemer) Ubert grew up on. They shared 64 years of marriage on October 29, 2019. Ollie attended a baking school in Germany which then led him to his career working for Schultz’s Bakery and Mrs. Smith’s Pie’s in Pottstown. Ollie enjoyed living in Stowe for the last 54 years which led him to join a number of different organizations close by. He was a member of the West End Fire Co. # 1, St. Gabriel’s Lodge, Pottstown German Club, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, and Manatawny Association where he was the captain of the pool and shuffleboard leagues for over 40 years. He also enjoyed watching football and soccer, but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Dennis Ubert, husband of Donna, Stephen Ubert (Tina), and Susan McAnany, wife of Rodger; his sister, Irene Wiesenthal, wife of the late Karl; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ollie’s memory to the at https://donate3.cancer.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019