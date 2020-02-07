The Mercury Obituaries
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:45 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann’s Chapel
Phoenixville, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann’s Chapel
Phoenixville, PA
View Map
Ursula Rose Brango


1926 - 2020
Ursula Rose (Capizzi) Brango, 94, Phoenixville, died February 1. Born January 9, 1926 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Caroline Gallo Capizzi. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Surviving are: her husband, Richard Brango; sons, Neil (Melissa) Brango and Rick Brango; granddaughters, Lena Ramos, Serena and Natalie Brango, Anna Marie Shoemaker, eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela M. Ramos and brothers, Peter, Stephen, Francis, John and Salvatore Capizzi. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12 from 9:45 am until 11:00 am at St. Ann’s Chapel, Phoenixville with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Ann’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations, In Memory of Rose Brango, may be sent to Southeastern Veterans’ Center Welfare, 1 Veterans Drive, Spring City, Pa. 19475. Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St. Carbondale Pa. 18407.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020
