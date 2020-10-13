1/
Vera M. Lessig
Vera M. Lessig, 98, widow of Bruce Lessig, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Manor Care, Pottstown. She was a daughter of the late Walter and Elsie (Dunlap) Orrs. Verna is survived by a daughter Sheila (Lessig) wife of Robert Peterson and a grandson Bradley Peterson. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church, Beech and Hanover Sts., Pottstown. Friends may call Friday morning from 10 A.M. to 11A.M. at Saint Aloysius Gathering Center. Burial will be at St. Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Aloysius Church 223 Beech St., Pottstown. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc. For full obituaries visit our website www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
