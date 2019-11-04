|
|
Vera E. (Wasser) Wallace, 98, of Frederick, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Frederick Living. She was the loving wife of the late J. Bruce Wallace sharing 34 years of marriage together before his passing in 1973.
Born in Upper Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late Jonathan and Katie (Derr) Wasser.
Vera was a 1939 graduate of East Greenville High School and worked in the administrative and purchasing departments at Merck & Co. before retiring.
Vera was active in her community and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, the East Greenville Women's Club, volunteered at the Pennsburg Thrift Shop and at her time at Frederick Living, she was a member of the Red Hat Club.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards and going to the Phillies spring training. She also loved dogs, traveling and the Phillies and Eagles, but above all of this, she loved her family, friends, and the Frederick Living Community.
Surviving are her nephew, Donald C. Long; one grand-nephew, Douglas Long and wife, Lori; three grand-nieces, Deborah Stoudt and husband, Dale, Denise A. Long, and Donna J. Long; three great-grand-nephews, Derek Long and fiancé, Dana, Brad Stoudt and wife, Nicole and Kyle Stoudt and wife, Steph; and great-great-grand-niece and nephew, Maggie and Brayden Stoudt.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son, John "Jack" Wallace, Jr.; her companion, Carl Hoffman; and her sister, Annie Long.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Mann-Slonaker, Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041. Burial will follow in St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18063 or to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 81 N. Main St., Pennsburg, PA 18073.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 4, 2019