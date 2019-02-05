|
Verna May (Schultz) Hagenbuch, 87, of Perkiomenville, wife of the late Richard N. Hagenbuch, and daughter of the late Samuel and Helen (Dotterer) Schultz, passed away on Feb. 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice. Verna was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed sewing, baking and canning, loved flowers, and in earlier years, volunteered with the Girl Scouts. Verna also worked as a teacher's aide for many years at New Hanover Elementary School. Surviving are daughters Jeanette Dotts, Dolores Scholl, wife of Butch, and Susan Robinson, wife of Sherman Jr.; brother David Schultz; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son in law Gary Dotts. A funeral service will be Friday, Feb. 8, 1:30PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sassamansville. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30PM to 1:15Pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Verna's name to Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505 or The , Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 6, 2019