Vernon Fronheiser

Vernon B. Fronheiser, 91, of Topton, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in The Lutheran Home at Topton, where he was a resident for two weeks. He was the widower of Dorothy Joan (Davidson) Fronheiser, who died on March 20, 2018. Born in Washington Township, PA, Vernon was a son of the late Warren and Ida (Benfield) Fronheiser, He attended St. John-Hill U.C.C. Church, Boyertown, and honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Army and The Pennsylvania Army National Guard during the Korean War. Vernon worked as a General Manager at the former Superior Underwear Mill in Bechtelsville from the time he was 16 until the plant closure in 1976, He then worked in the same capacity at Dutch Knitting Mill in Hamburg for 10 years, and then as a Custodian for the Boyertown Area School District for 10 years. After his retirement, Vernon worked at Fronheiser Pools, as a repairman and in the warehouse. He also served as the Township Supervisor for District Township in the 1970’s. Vernon was a member of Boyertown Lodge No. 741, F.&A.M., Grundsow Lodge No. 13, East Greenville and Mertztown Rod and Gun Club. Vernon enjoyed gardening and farming his sweetcorn and cantaloupe. Vernon is survived by his two children, V. Kirlin, husband of Tina C. (Kline) Fronheiser, Alburtis, and Mary Lou (Fronheiser) Keiser, Topton; two grandchildren, Chase R. Keiser and Hadyn D. Keiser; and a sister, Fern Fronheiser, Boyertown. In addition to his parents, Vernon was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Fronheiser. Services for Vernon will be held privately by his family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
.