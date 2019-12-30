The Mercury Obituaries
Veronica (Demko) Koren Obituary
Veronica (Demko) Koren, 94, of Douglassville, PA, formerly of North Coventry, PA, passed away on December 29, 2019, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. She was the wife of the late John J. Koren who passed in 1967. Born in Pottstown, PA, on April 8, 1925, Veronica was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Barlas) Demko. She is survived by her daughter, Veronicann Koren, companion of Bill Gordon. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Josef, Helena, and Maria Demko. A viewing will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Saint Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Saint Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Veronica’s memory to Saint Aloysius Church. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019
