Vicki Meredith Murphy, 69, of Lower Pottsgrove Township, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in New York City. Born on Jan 5, 1951, in Pottstown and a lifelong resident, she was a graduate of Pottsgrove School District and Bloomsburg University. She is survived by her family: David Murphy of Pottstown, PA.; her daughter, son-in law, and grandsons, Megan, Craig, Austin, and Owen Berendowski of Old Greenwich, CT.; and her brother, Stephen Lewis, of Kennett Square, PA. She was predeceased by her daughter, Bethany Murphy, of Pottstown, and her parents, Jane and Robert Lewis, of Pottstown. Beloved mother and grandmother, she was a dedicated lifelong teacher and educator with a quiet and gentle heart. She taught both Kindergarten and 2nd grade in the Spring Ford School District – first at Mont Clare Elementary School, followed by Limerick Elementary School and Oaks Elementary School. Outside of education, she was most passionate about her family and animals (especially her cat, Laguna, and the other cats at the local cat shelter she volunteered at). She loved simple pleasures including planting flowers, researching interesting topics, finding the best educational toys for her grandsons, searching for the perfect gift, reading the newspaper, meeting friends for lunch, and good food. A memorial gathering will be scheduled in future months. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vicki's name can be made at the Make a Wish Foundation, which granted Bethany a wish trip to Disney World in 1991, or to NYU or Mount Sinai's COVID-19 Response Funds in recognition of the many great doctors, nurses, therapists, and social workers who participated in her care in 2020.



