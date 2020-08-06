Vicki Tosher passed away on July 11, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The cause was stage four breast cancer. Vicki was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to Ulek and Nettie Tosher on May 10, 1952. Vicki graduated from Pottsgrove High School and University of Connecticut. In 1976 she moved to Denver where she enrolled in graduate school at University of Denver. Vicki is survived by her husband, Perry Keen of Englewood, Colorado, and her brother, David Tosher of East Hampton New York, by nephew Matthew Ipcar and nieces Julie Ipcar, Stephanie Mitchell, Becky Kelada and Hallie Tosher. Vicki was predeceased by her sisters Binni Ipcar and Surel Mitchell. Vicki was co-founder of Sense of Security, a nonprofit organization providing financial support for women undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This year Sense of Security will be celebrating its 20th anniversary. Vicki was a long-term activist on breast cancer issues with both the National Breast Cancer Coalition and the Colorado Cancer Coalition and made many lobbying trips to Washington to meet with legislators on breast cancer issues. She appeared before Colorado legislative committees to advocate for breast cancer and health related issues. She was a mentor to many who were interested in lobbying and advocacy. Toward the end of her life she was self-employed as an editor. She made many novice authors look polished and in the last months of her life worked with a couple from Guam who were publishing a cookbook of traditional dishes. Coming from a family of artists, Vicki enjoyed making crafts throughout her life. She pressed flowers and made wonderful gifts for friends. She was also a crossword puzzle enthusiast. Vicki loved to travel, whether on short trips to the Colorado Mountains or longer ones to more distant destinations. For a short time, she owned an off-road motorcycle and would often ride with friends. She traveled to Cozumel and Belize and was an avid snorkeler. After treatment for her first cancer diagnosis, she and her husband traveled to France, England and Wales. Vicki also visited Australia and New Zealand to walk with her friend, Polly Letofsky. Polly was the first woman to complete an around-the-world walk. Vicki enjoyed visits from friends up until a few days before her death. Her family requests donations be made to Sense of Security (senseofsecurity.org
) in lieu of flowers.