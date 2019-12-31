The Mercury Obituaries
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
3055 Leechburg Road
Lower Burrell, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
3055 Leechburg Road
Lower Burrell, PA
Victor Bastecki


1938 - 2019
Victor Leon Bastecki, 81, of Bechtelsville, PA, formerly of New Kensington, PA, died peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born October 9, 1938 to the late John Victor and Elizabeth Leona Gorney Bastecki. Mr. Bastecki served in the Army Reserves from 1956 to 1964 and worked as a senior staff technician for ALCOA for 38 years until retiring in 1993. Survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Agnes M. Fenoglietto Bastecki, children Vincent (Sherry) Bastecki of Franklin, PA, Dr. Anthony (Georgann) Bastecki, Dr. Allen (Dawn) Bastecki, both of Lexington, KY, Dr. Victoria (Santos) Perez of Perkiomenville, PA, grandchildren Dr. Alexander Bastecki, Elizabeth (Adam) Rupp, Martin Bastecki, Shane (Val) McMullen, Victor Blake Bastecki, Regan Perez, great grandchildren Luke Henry Rupp, Ryan Lee Rupp, siblings Patricia (Richard) Dobrowolski of Apollo, PA, Daniel John (Marianne) Bastecki of Simi Valley, CA. Preceded by parents and brother Leonard Bastecki. Visitation Thursday 9 AM until time of Christian Funeral Mass at 10 AM in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Arrangements by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, www.RusiewiczFH.com Donations may be made in his name to: St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank http://www.smmlb.org/food-bank.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 1, 2020
