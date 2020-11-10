Victoria B. Tuski, age 79, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Manatawny Manor. Born on February 15, 1941 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Chiquita (Galie) Tuski. Victoria worked for many years at Diamond Glass before her retirement. She was also affiliated with many church organizations as well as church committees and enjoyed working many of the functions that they held; but most of all Victoria enjoyed spending time with her loving family, she was a loving sister, aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, and a dear friend to all and she will be missed by many. Victoria is survived by her five nephews, Anthony Tuski, Michael Tuski, Jr., John Tuski, Anthony R. Tuski, and James Tuski, Sr.; One niece, Maria (Richard) Grejdus; One sister-in-law, Genevieve Tuski; Three great-nieces, Kimberly Tuski, Stephanie Tuski, Mary Grace Grejdus; Three great-nephews, Anthony Tuski, Joseph Grejdus, James Tuski, Jr.; She was also survived by her great-great-nieces and nephews, Gavin, Anthony, Nicholas, Braden, Anthony "AJ", and Daria Tuski; and her dear friend, Ruthann. Services for Victoria will be held privately at the convenience of the family, and burial will take place in the Fernwood Cemetery, Royersford PA. Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's R.C. Church 3640 Schuylkill Road Spring City, PA 19475. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.