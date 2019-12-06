|
Vincent H. Wampole, Sr., 91, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on December 3, 2019, at Manatawny Manor. He was the husband of Marian E. (Collins) Wampole, with whom he would have shared 29 years of marriage on December 15, 2019. Born in Lansdale, PA, on January 18, 1928, Vincent was the son of the late Joseph H. and Martha H. (Medley) Wampole. Vincent served in the United States Army, where he was a part of the 60th Signal Service Corps. After his time in the Army, he was able to travel all over the United States attending Army reunions. He also traveled the country with his job as a long haul truck driver. Although he enjoyed his time driving tractor-trailers, he was most excited when he was able to take along one of his family members for the ride. When he wasn’t truck driving for work, he enjoyed traveling by car or airplane to various places all over the world. Besides traveling, he enjoyed being a member of American Legion Post # 960, playing pool, boating, and fishing. All of these activities were important to Vincent, but his fondest memories came from spending time with his family. In addition to his loving wife, Marian, Vincent is survived by his children, Theresa Sheriff, wife of Albert, Vincent Wampole, Jr., Jonathan Wampole, and Joseph Wampole; his step-children, James Schupsky, husband of Roberta, Mark Schupsky, husband of Maureen, Thomas Schupsky, husband of Beth, and Stephen Schupsky, husband of Kathryn; his siblings, Donald Wampole, William Wampole, Shirley Levengood, Bonnie Marino, and Renee Ketterer, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his siblings, Martha Clouser and Clair Wampole. Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent’s memory to Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 8, 2019