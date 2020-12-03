Virgil Emswiler Jr,. 81, husband to Joan (Finkbiner) Emswiler passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 in the Phoenixville Hospital. He was born August 27, 1939 in Phoenixville to the late Virgil Emswiler, Sr. and the late Dorothy (Edinger) and step-father Homer Bieber. Virgil attended Royersford High School then served our country in the US Navy returning home to work at Diamond Glass, Royersford then at Cann and Saul, Royersford retiring from Spring City Electrical Manufacturing where he worked for 25 years. Virgil and Joan have been married for over 63 years residing in Spring City where they have built a wonderful family. He lovingly took care of Joan thru thick and thin and was a sacrificial giver of his love. Virgil was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved camping and made sure to spend quality time in the woods. He was a committed community servant mowing the lawns at Zion Lutheran Church for over 40 years. He was a lifetime member of the Liberty Fire Co, having been a volunteer fireman and then fire police for over 30 years. A faithful employee at the Shalkop, Grace & R. Strunk Funeral Homes in Spring City and Phoenixville, Virgil diligently stopped ongoing traffic to honor families during funerals. In his free time, he and Joan enjoyed trips to the casinos, listening to music and spending time with family. He found so much joy in making others laugh. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Rebecca (Beckie) George and her companion Steve Monteleone and a son R Kevin Emswiler and his wife Cathy. He had 2 grandsons Richard Saylor III and R Kevin Emswiler Jr who he loved so very much and a great grandson Riley Emswiler who he adored. Also brother-in-law Ralph Finkbiner and wife Karen and many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by his brother Bill in March 2020. A Private Service at the Funeral Home will be held at 11:15 AM Tuesday December 8, 2020 in Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge street, Spring City. Visitation at the Funeral Home will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 08 prior to the service at Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be expected. Burial will be immediately following in the Limerick Garden of Memories. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.