Virginia V. Hookway, 83, of Strasburg and formerly of Limerick, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy after a brief illness. She was born in Chester County to the late Dudley Glenn, Sr. and Anna Margaret (Shane) Bowen. Her husband of 57 years, Richard L. Hookway, Sr., preceded her in death. Virginia worked as a bottle inspector for Diamond Glass Company in Royersford for 24 years and then worked at a child day care center in Limerick. She was a former member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Limerick, and a lifetime member of the Limerick Historical Society. As a Strasburg resident, she belonged to Wesley United Methodist Church and Strasburg Senior Citizens Club. Virginia cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed bus trips, playing BINGO, and watching NASCAR races, as well as tending her flower gardens. Virginia also looked forward to luncheons with her Strasburg neighbors. Surviving Virginia are her son Richard L. Hookway, Jr., husband of Agnes of Spring City; her daughter M. Darlene, wife of Ronald J. Fox, Jr. of Strasburg; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Dudley Glenn Bowen, Jr. (Darlene), Richard L. Bowen and Mary L. Holzer (Ron). In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie M. Hookway-Steiner and three siblings, Shirley Bowen, Wayne Bowen and Thurman Bowen. The family thanks the staff of Hospice & Community Care for the compassionate care they provided Virginia. A graveside service will take place 10 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA 19468. Please omit flowers and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4152. To send online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com
