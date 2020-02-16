The Mercury Obituaries
Virginia Anne “Jill” Wedde-Elek, 77, formerly of Spring City, passed away February 13, 2020, at 4:49 p.m., in Mifflin Center, Shillington, where she was a resident since January 30, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Edward Z. and Muriel V. (Reahm) Tomlinson. Jill worked as a Registered Nurse at various hospitals in the Philadelphia area until retirement when she was able to put her focus and love on her family. She is a graduate of Abington High School and the Coatesville Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her RN certification. She was a former member of Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge. She loved her family, especially her grandkids, and her dogs. Jill enjoyed music, old classic black and white movies, and could never say no to a Coke, Diet Dr. Pepper or Ginger Ale. She is survived by her loving children: Christopher Scott Bacon, husband of Amy Bacon, of Lansdale, Pa.; Melissa Anne Hinkle, of Mohnton; Steven Elek IV, husband of Kanchana Elek, of Suffolk, Va.; and Peter Christian Elek, husband of Tonya Nicole Elek, of Sterling, Va.; her brother, Edward G. “Skip” Tomlinson, husband of Karen Tomlinson, of Avon, Conn.; and her nine grandchildren: Emily, Maranda, Madolyn, Samantha, Robert, Thomas, Madeliene, Christian and Augustus. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Washington Memorial Chapel, Route 23 at Valley Forge National Historical Park, P.O. Box 98, Valley Forge, PA 19481. Father Chris Exley, Rector will officiate. Interment private. Please remember Jill by making contributions to Washington Memorial Chapel at the address above in lieu of flowers. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 17, 2020
