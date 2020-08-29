1/1
Vivian Kulp
Vivian J. (Leister) Kulp, 91, wife of Kenneth S. Kulp, of Boyertown, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Frederick Living. Born in Gablesville, she was the daughter of Ammon Leister and Alice (Youse) Leister. Vivian was a 1946 graduate of Boyertown High School and worked at H & R Manufacturer which later became Pacer in Boyertown for over twenty years. She retired in 1990. Vivian was a member of Good Shepherd Church and belonged to the Senior Shepherds of the church group. She also enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, and sewing. She liked to bake and was famous for her Christmas cookies. In addition to her husband, Vivian is survived by three sisters: Pauline Benfield, Dorothy Nuss and Betty Sweeney. She is also survived by four brothers: Charles, Barry, Daniel, and Kerry. Vivian is predeceased by one sister, Nancy and four brothers: Paul, Carl, Rodman, and Dallas. Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Vivian’s name to Good Shepherd United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 35 West Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512 Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
