Vivian L. Miller, 91, of Boyertown, passed away Saturday morning, August 15th in the Sanatoga Center. Vivian was married for sixty loving years to Ralph H. Miller. Born in New Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late B. Franklin Moyer and Emma (Hetrick) Moyer. Vivian was a member of Good Shepherd UCC in Boyertown. She was formerly employed as a file clerk for E. C. S. Inc. in Lionville. Additional survivors include, Vivian’s children, Lyle D. Endy and wife Jeanie of Topton, Kevin M. Miller and wife Valerie of Temple, Kaj F. Miller and wife Jill of Parkesburg, Dawn L. Stofflet and husband Rob J. of Oley, and Raechelle N. Curry and husband Donald of Forksville, PA. There is a brother, Dale Moyer and wife Connie and a sister, Nancy Bower, widow of William. There are eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is predeceased by a son, Harold S, Endy, Jr, and a grandchild. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd UCC, 35 West Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com