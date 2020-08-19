1/1
Vivian L. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian L. Miller, 91, of Boyertown, passed away Saturday morning, August 15th in the Sanatoga Center. Vivian was married for sixty loving years to Ralph H. Miller. Born in New Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late B. Franklin Moyer and Emma (Hetrick) Moyer. Vivian was a member of Good Shepherd UCC in Boyertown. She was formerly employed as a file clerk for E. C. S. Inc. in Lionville. Additional survivors include, Vivian’s children, Lyle D. Endy and wife Jeanie of Topton, Kevin M. Miller and wife Valerie of Temple, Kaj F. Miller and wife Jill of Parkesburg, Dawn L. Stofflet and husband Rob J. of Oley, and Raechelle N. Curry and husband Donald of Forksville, PA. There is a brother, Dale Moyer and wife Connie and a sister, Nancy Bower, widow of William. There are eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is predeceased by a son, Harold S, Endy, Jr, and a grandchild. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd UCC, 35 West Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved