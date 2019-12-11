|
Vivian Waller-Hespeth, 61, passed away November 29, 2019, in her Pottstown residence.
She was the beloved wife of Larry A. Hespeth.
Born in Oxford, NC, she was the daughter of the Rev. Marvin A., and Lizzie Mae (Allen) Waller, Pottstown.
Vivian was a 1976 graduate of Pottstown High School.
She was employed by Dana Corporation as a machine operator for over 23 years.
Vivian was an avid reader. She enjoyed dancing, listening to old school R&B and cooking. She also had a secret interest in funeral service planning. But her true love was spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her three children, Denika L. Stevens, Birdsboro; Dontae, husband of Kelley Towson, Mt. Penn; and Diamond L. Towson, wife of Mustafah, Pottstown. She is also survived by three siblings, Mary Waller-Keys, Pottstown; Charlene Roberts, Pottstown; and Marvin Waller, Florida; 17 grandchildren, Briona, Dontae, Diamonique, Myasia, Octayvia, Terri, Denkera, Jaylen, Na'eem, Desmond, Zaahir, Donovan, Larnell, Andre, Amare, Abdul-Wadud and Abbas; 9 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and her canine companion, Mango.
She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Waller-Allen.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Bethel Community Church Pottstown, 575 Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464, with burial to follow at Second Baptist Cemetery, Pottstown. Visitation will be held Sat, Dec 14. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 12, 2019