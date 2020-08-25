1/1
Walter Daniel Berkey
Walter Daniel Berkey, 72, of Spring Hill, Florida, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital. He was born June 9, 1948 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania and came to the area 35 years ago from Pottstown, Pennsylvania. He was a produce manager in the grocery industry and Lutheran by faith. He is preceded in death by his son, Walter D. Berkey Jr. He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Phyllis V. Berkey; daughters: Lori Lynn Venezia of New Braunfels, Texas and Tina Marie Crawn of Clermont, Florida; brothers: Thomas, Allen and Ray Berkey; sisters: Carol Schaeffer, Beth Levan and Joan Noll; daughter-in-law: Stacie Ophaug-Berkey; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
4095 Mariner Blvd
Spring Hill, FL 34609
(352) 686-6649
