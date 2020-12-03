Walter Peter Leuchak, 94, died peacefully at home on his farm, Tuesday morning, December 1st 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jeanette Ruth (Gernert) Leuchak for 63 years. Born July 26, 1926 in Birchrunville, PA, he was the son of the late Dimitry (Peter) Leuchak and Tekla (Tillie) Belicka Leuchak and was a 1943 graduate of Spring City High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering in 1948 from Drexel Institute of Technology (now University) in Philadelphia. During his studies he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force, training to be an airplane pilot. After graduation from college, he began his career as an engineer in Baltimore, MD, then moved back to Pennsylvania to work in research in the plastics division of Firestone Tire Company in Pottstown. During his working life he held a number of jobs in chemical engineering and related fields including at Atlas Chemicals, sanitary engineer with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Utilities Director for the Borough of Pottstown, and Environmental Health Engineer for the Chester County Department of Health from 1972 to 2005. Walter was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Pottstown where he served for many years as a lay deacon and in other voluntary roles. He dedicated much of his time to community service as a member of the East Coventry Township Zoning Board, member of the East Coventry Parent-Teacher Association, and as Board member of the Owen J. Roberts Adult Evening School. He was a founding member and president of the Montgomery County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association for Retarded Children, and was a long-time member and officer of the Toast Masters Club of Pottstown. He pursued many passions including raising sheep, growing crops and gardening, running and hiking, bird watching, crafts such as net making and bread baking, and delighted in fixing any old thing to make it work again. Speaker and translator of Russian, together with his wife he traveled widely in Eastern and Western Europe and Brazil. He and his wife enjoyed their many years together on their farm until her death in 2013. He is survived by his daughters Mary Rebecca Leuchak and her husband, William Scott Monroe of Providence, Rhode Island, and Catherine Ann (Leuchak) Rupert and her husband Ted Rupert of Pottstown, and grandchildren Martin Willis Monroe, Hannah Elizabeth Monroe, Madeline Rupert and Nicholas Rupert. He is predeceased by his son, Peter Ivan Leuchak. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral and burial arrangements are for immediate family only and will be held graveside at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, on Friday, December 4th with Reverend Nicole Jackson, Trinity UCC, officiating. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made in memory of Walter Leuchak and in memory and honor of his son, Peter Leuchak, to: The Arc of Chester County, organization that supports and advocates for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, 900 Lawrence Drive, West Chester, PA 19380, or on-line: http://arcofchestercounty.org/
(Please signal that this donation is a TRIBUTE for Walter and Peter Leuchak.) View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com