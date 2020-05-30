Wendi Hope Friedberg Schrof, of Spring City, PA; passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. She was 49 years old. Born on January 26, 1971 in Philadelphia, PA. She is the daughter of the late Michael Ellis Friedberg, and Inge R. Friedberg. The beloved wife of Henry C. Schrof and mother to their son, Michael W. Schrof, and daughter, Lindsey C. Schrof. Wendi and Henry were happily married for 22 years. Wendi attended Perkiomen Valley High School and was involved in band (flute), field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse during this time. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Bloomsburg University in PA. She played college lacrosse at Bloomsburg University and loved the team comradery that it created. She maintained lifelong friendships with her high school and college friends. After graduating from college, Wendi started her nursing career at Temple University Hospital and transitioned her career into long-term acute care at nursing home facilities, such as Andorra Woods Healthcare, as a registered nurse. During this time in her career, she became a regional RNAC manager responsible for multiple nursing homes in the region. Following her mom’s example, Wendi became a wonderful, devoted mother to Michael and Lindsey Schrof. Wendi was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer six years ago, but it did not slow her determination and perseverance as she fought until the very end to remain with her family. She will be remembered for her love of motherhood, patience, perseverance, kindness, and love of animals; especially her dog, Marley. She is survived by her sister, Amie M. Friedberg, father-in-law, Dr. William E.J. Schrof, brothers/sisters-in-law; William E.J. Schrof, Jr./Catherine Schrof, Steve T. Schrof/Carrie Worton, Pete F.W. Schrof, Robert C. Schrof/Wendy Schrof, and nieces and nephews; Kevin Heywood, Claire Heywood, Leslie Schrof/Danny Coman, Rebecca Schrof, Lydia Schrof, Noah Schrof, Julia Schrof, Jack Schrof, Jessica Schrof, Riley Schrof, and Grace Schrof. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Wendi’s name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Wendi will be laid to rest during a private ceremony in Hilton Head Island, SC at her favorite family vacation spot. Due to social distancing concerns and restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial to celebrate Wendi’s life will be scheduled at a future location and date to be determined.



