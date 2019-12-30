The Mercury Obituaries
Wesley A. Quick, 87, of Douglassville, PA, husband of Kathleen M. (Werner) Quick, passed away on Thursday at his residence. Born in Norristown, PA, he was a son of the late Aubrey D. Quick and the late Dorothy (Augustine) Quick. Wesley was a maintenance mechanic for Boyertown Packing Company for thirty six years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Pottstown Classic Car Club. Surviving besides his wife is a son, Barry Quick, Gibraltar, PA; a daughter, Susan Quick, Boyertown; a sister, Joyce Kocon, Pottstown; two grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Douglassville, Sawyer Quick, Philadelphia; and two great grandchildren, Eli and Lennon Miller. He was predeceased by two brothers, Aubrey E. and John R. Quick, and a grandson, Sage Quick. Services will be private. Contributions may be made in his memory to the , 498 E. Bellevue Ave., Reading, PA 19605. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019
