Wesley R. Reustle, 88, of Palm, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Jeannette M. (Drexler) Reustle, sharing 57 years of marriage this February. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Rowland and Katherine (Hoeschele) Reustle. Wesley was a 1949 graduate of Northeast High School in Philadelphia and continued his education at Spring Garden Institute, also in Philadelphia, for electrical engineering. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged, he worked in the elevator division at Westinghouse then for Leeds and Northrup in Lansdale as a Senior Technician in the Research and Development department. He retired in 1994 after 41 years with the company. He was a member of Palm Schwenkfelder Church. Wes could fix just about anything and loved time spent at his workbench. Whether it was home improvements, repairing and repurposing castoffs or creating he was up for the challenge. But his passion and life love was his family. Surviving along with his wife are his four children, Robert R. Reustle and wife, Lori; Raymond R. Reustle; Katherine M. Fryer and husband, James; and Theresa A. Reustle and husband, Bryan; and his seven grandchildren, Shane, Morgan, Rebecca, Jared, Cole, Logan and Eric. He is predeceased by two sisters, Virginia and Frances; and two brothers, Stephen and Rowland. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Palm Schwenkfelder Church, 833 Gravel Pike, Palm, PA 18070 with Rev. Nicholas Pence, Jr. officiating. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 am to 11:45 am at the church prior to the service. There will be a private burial. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA. Offer condolences to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. The family kindly requests no flowers but memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the at .
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 12, 2020