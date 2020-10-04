1/1
Willard Kline
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard J. Kline, 94, of Boyertown, PA, passed away on October 3, 2020, at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown, PA. He was the husband of the late Eleanor M. (Sell) Kline, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Born in East Greenville, PA, on February 3, 1926, Willard was the son of the late Herbert T. Kline and Isabella (Wonsidler) Kline. Willard served in the United States Army and was employed by Firestone and Occidental Chemical Corporation, from which he retired in 1989. He was a member of the former Senior Circle in Pottstown and the Pottstown Elks Lodge. Mr. Kline is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Donna Weber, Douglassville, PA; his sons, R. Earl Kline, Boyertown, PA, and Jay Kline, husband of Cathy, Pottstown, PA; his grandchildren, Scott Weber and Amy Kline; his great-grandchildren, Lucas and Chloe Weber; and his sister, Shirley Siarkowski. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his granddaughter, Jodi Kline; and his siblings, Margaret Freed, Pauline Seneko, Linwood Kline, and Marcus Kline. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Willard’s memory to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Dr., Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved