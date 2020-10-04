Willard Kline

Willard J. Kline, 94, of Boyertown, PA, passed away on October 3, 2020, at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown, PA. He was the husband of the late Eleanor M. (Sell) Kline, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Born in East Greenville, PA, on February 3, 1926, Willard was the son of the late Herbert T. Kline and Isabella (Wonsidler) Kline. Willard served in the United States Army and was employed by Firestone and Occidental Chemical Corporation, from which he retired in 1989. He was a member of the former Senior Circle in Pottstown and the Pottstown Elks Lodge. Mr. Kline is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Donna Weber, Douglassville, PA; his sons, R. Earl Kline, Boyertown, PA, and Jay Kline, husband of Cathy, Pottstown, PA; his grandchildren, Scott Weber and Amy Kline; his great-grandchildren, Lucas and Chloe Weber; and his sister, Shirley Siarkowski. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his granddaughter, Jodi Kline; and his siblings, Margaret Freed, Pauline Seneko, Linwood Kline, and Marcus Kline. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Willard’s memory to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Dr., Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
