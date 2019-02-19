|
Willard “Sam” W. Trethewey, 101, formerly of Boyertown, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA. He was the husband of the late Carrie “Sis” (Houck) Trethewey, who passed in 2009. Born in Boyertown, PA, on January 30, 1918, Sam was the son of the late Samuel A. Trethewey and Helen (Hatfield) Trethewey Hartline. Sam graduated from Boyertown High School in 1935. He then served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during WWII. After his time in the military, he began his 38-year career at Boyertown Auto Body as a purchasing manager. He was a member and past master of Boyertown Lodge #741, F. & AM, Friendship Hook & Ladder Company in Boyertown, American Legion Post #0471, and St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Stubbs, wife of the late Randall, Narvon, PA; two grandchildren, Michael Stubbs, husband of Corina, Denver, PA; and Lauren Wildasin, wife of Joel, Bowmansville, PA; and seven great-grandchildren, Emma Stubbs, Sadie Stubbs, Elsie Stubbs, Treth Wildasin, Nya Wildasin, Ada Wildasin, and Taite Wildasin. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Bernice Schaeffer. A viewing will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam’s memory to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 28, 2019