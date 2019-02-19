The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Trethewey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Trethewey


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willard Trethewey Obituary
Willard “Sam” W. Trethewey, 101, formerly of Boyertown, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA. He was the husband of the late Carrie “Sis” (Houck) Trethewey, who passed in 2009. Born in Boyertown, PA, on January 30, 1918, Sam was the son of the late Samuel A. Trethewey and Helen (Hatfield) Trethewey Hartline. Sam graduated from Boyertown High School in 1935. He then served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during WWII. After his time in the military, he began his 38-year career at Boyertown Auto Body as a purchasing manager. He was a member and past master of Boyertown Lodge #741, F. & AM, Friendship Hook & Ladder Company in Boyertown, American Legion Post #0471, and St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Stubbs, wife of the late Randall, Narvon, PA; two grandchildren, Michael Stubbs, husband of Corina, Denver, PA; and Lauren Wildasin, wife of Joel, Bowmansville, PA; and seven great-grandchildren, Emma Stubbs, Sadie Stubbs, Elsie Stubbs, Treth Wildasin, Nya Wildasin, Ada Wildasin, and Taite Wildasin. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Bernice Schaeffer. A viewing will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam’s memory to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
Download Now