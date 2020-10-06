William Anthony Fabian, Jr., 71, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Bill was born in Pennsylvania, to the late William Anthony and Theresa Olearsek Fabian, he grew up in Phoenixville. He served for six years in the U.S. Air Force and was working as a technical supervisor for GEICO. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fly fishing in his younger days. He loved his family with all of his heart and gave to everyone he knew. Among his survivors are his wife, Joyce Donovan, children, Kimberly Snyder (Wally), Katherane Brown and John Fabian, his grandchildren, MacKenzie Blue (John), Brooks Snyder, Jacob Blalock, Matthew Blalock, Victoria Anderson, Gabe Anderson and Shyla Brown, great grandchildren, Landon Blue, Remington Blue and Oliver Blue, his loving sisters Theresa Chuck and Sophie Ludwig (Dave), nieces and nephew, Melissa Lopez (Noel), Daniel Chuck, Jennifer Kelly (Kevin) and Keli Platco and cherished lifelong friend Isabel McCarley (Allen). He was preceded in death by daughter, Kristen T. Fabian and brother-in-law, Tom Chuck. Bill will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, dedicated worker, proud patriot and US Airforce Veteran. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery in King George. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in honor of his son, John, to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Online guest book available at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.