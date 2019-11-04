|
William F. Bowman, 92, husband of Sarah J. (Kappenstein) Bowman, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Monocacy, PA, he was the son of the late William M. Bowman and Emma (Jones) Bowman. Bill was a 1944 graduate of Pottsgrove High School. He worked for thirty years as an inspector at Bethlehem Steel in Pottstown. He later worked as a carpenter for Boyertown Area School District before retiring in 1990. He was a faithful member of New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church. Bill served many years as a Sunday school teacher as well as church council president. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters; Karen S. Watkins, wife of Frank and Diane L. Bealer as well as a son; Mark W., husband of Tina. Bill also had six grandchildren; Steven, Kate, Laura, Ben, Madison and Allison as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11AM at New Hanover Evangelical Church, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA. Friends and family will be received from 10AM to 11AM. There will be no viewing. Burial will be private at New Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the church memorial fund or Frederick Living benevolent care fund. Arrangements are by Morrell Funeral Home Inc., (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019