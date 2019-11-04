The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Bowman Obituary
William F. Bowman, 92, husband of Sarah J. (Kappenstein) Bowman, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Monocacy, PA, he was the son of the late William M. Bowman and Emma (Jones) Bowman. Bill was a 1944 graduate of Pottsgrove High School. He worked for thirty years as an inspector at Bethlehem Steel in Pottstown. He later worked as a carpenter for Boyertown Area School District before retiring in 1990. He was a faithful member of New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church. Bill served many years as a Sunday school teacher as well as church council president. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters; Karen S. Watkins, wife of Frank and Diane L. Bealer as well as a son; Mark W., husband of Tina. Bill also had six grandchildren; Steven, Kate, Laura, Ben, Madison and Allison as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11AM at New Hanover Evangelical Church, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA. Friends and family will be received from 10AM to 11AM. There will be no viewing. Burial will be private at New Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the church memorial fund or Frederick Living benevolent care fund. Arrangements are by Morrell Funeral Home Inc., (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -