William C. Brown, Jr., 78, of Pottstown, husband of Mary Gertrude (Wenzel) Brown, passed away Monday November 4, 2019 at his residence. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late William C. Sr. and Margaret Phyllis (Heacock) Brown. William served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. He was a retired Fire Police Lieutenant in Pottstown and employed at Uniform Tubes in Collegeville for 46 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing. Surviving along with his wife are children Thomas Brown husband of Lori of Stowe, Michelle Goffice wife of Scott of Gilbertsville, Melinda Brown whose companion is Ben Nester of Pottstown and Brian Brown husband of Stacy of Pottstown; ten grandchildren Lauren, Cierra, Devon, Tyler, Alexis, Samantha, Ryan, Lindsey, Evan, and Hannah; two brothers Martin Brown husband of Diane and Dennis Brown husband of Evelyn; and one sister Peggie Rhoads wife of Keith. A funeral service will be held Friday November 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:30- 11:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/ View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 7, 2019