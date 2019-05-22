|
William J. Burhans, 85, of Pottstown, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Reading Hospital. Born July 23, 1933 in Bryn Mawr, he was the son of the late Joseph Daniel Jones and Mary (Barnes) Jones. In 1980, he was adopted by the late Everett and Edith (Sipple) Burhans. He and his wife of 42 years, Barbara J. (Motto) Burhans, were married in South Coventry Township on September 3, 1976. William served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Army. William worked for the Philadelphia Electric Company for 36 years as a lineman. He was a member of Shenkel United Church of Christ, Pottstown. He was a 1951 graduate of North Coventry High School and attended Delaware University. He truly enjoyed studying history. In addition to his wife, Barbara, William is survived by his children, Vicky L. (Jones) Hyde, wife of William Hyde, Coffee Springs, AL, William T. Jones, Echo, UT, E. Dan Stromness, husband of Stefanie Stromness, Dixon, CA, Erika L. (Burhans) Price, wife of Kim Price, Kutztown, Heather L. Burhans, fiancee of Joe N. Tran, Pottstown, and Everett F. Burhans, II, husband of Holly Brookfield, Front Royal, VA. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and his siblings, James Jones, Pottstown, Lorraine Winall, Newport News, VA and Paul Jones, Princeton, WV. A Celebration of Life for William will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Shenkel United Church of Christ, 1580 Shenkel Road, Pottstown, PA. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in William’s memory to the Shenkel UCC Church, 1580 Shenkel Road, Pottstown, PA 19465. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for William and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 23, 2019