William Charles Troxell, age 90, loving husband of the late Ruth E. (Rapine) Troxell, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 20, 1929 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Charles & Mary Troxell. Mr. Troxell dedicated his life to the Army National Guard; he was enlisted for 28 years working his way through the ranks before he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Upon his retirement from the military Mr. Troxell dedicated much of his time to the Prison Literacy Program at Graterford Prison teaching those who were unable to read. He organized numerous blood drives for the American Red Cross, and personally gave gallons of his own blood. William was also very dedicated to his church and faith, he was a member of St. John Lutheran in Phoenixville, was a member of the Upper Main Line Evangelical Association, and hosted Bible studies and zone ministry for Church of the Savior in Wayne. But most of all his family was his greatest joy, he was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and dear friend to all that had the pleasure of knowing him and he will be missed by many. Mr. Troxell is survived by his loving children, Edward C. Troxell, husband of Jennifer, Deborah Focer and her husband David Focer, Kate Jackson and her husband Harry Faulkner, and Susan Troxell and her husband Erik Michaelson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Noah, and Oliver Troxell, Victor Jr., Chloe, and Caroline Jackson; two great grandchildren Rue Adelaide Jackson, and Colby Jeremiah Troxell; and one sister Margaret Warner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Friday September 13, 2019 from 9:30 am 11:00AM at the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc, 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. A funeral ceremony will follow the visitation at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Morris Cemetery, Phoenixville PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037 0839. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 15, 2019