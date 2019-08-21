The Mercury Obituaries
William “Yogi” Corra, 61, passed away unexpectedly due to heart failure on August 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 11, 1958, the son of William & Ida E. Corra. Yogi’s funeral services will be Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 – 11 A.M. at the funeral home. To view obituaries, send condolences and view Yogi’s go fund me page go to www.warker-troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019
