William “Yogi” Corra, 61, passed away unexpectedly due to heart failure on August 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 11, 1958, the son of William & Ida E. Corra. Yogi’s funeral services will be Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 – 11 A.M. at the funeral home. To view obituaries, send condolences and view Yogi’s go fund me page go to www.warker-troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019