The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William DuCoin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William DuCoin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William DuCoin Obituary
William S. DuCoin, 61, of Muhlenberg Twp, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. William worked for Pathmark and Giant Food Stores as a store manager. He was a graduate of Audubon High School, Audubon, NJ William is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Lickfeld) DuCoin, his children, Ashley, Scott and Mitchell his grandchildren, Connor, Everett and Elizabeth, his sister, Linda, his brother, Robert and by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for William will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. Viewings will be held on Sunday evening, October 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Private Burial will take place in Laureldale Cemetery. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for William and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
Download Now