William H. Force, 82, of Perkiomenville, PA, passed away on Sunday at his residence. Born in Phoenixville, PA, he was a son of the late H. Russell Force and the late Mary (Keeler) Force Brower. William worked as a oil burner technician for Boyertown Oil retiring in 2002. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Pottstown. He is survived by three sons, William R. Force, Maine, Dennis J. Force, Narvon, PA, Bruce A. Force, Honeybrook, PA; a brother, Harry R. Force, FL; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was predeceased by a brother, Bruce Force. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
