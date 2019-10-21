|
|
William B. Haines, 76, formerly of Kenhorst, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Manor Care, Laureldale with family by his side. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late William B. and Irene E. (Sonon) Haines. Bill was a US Army veteran, had a career in maintenance, starting at Mrs. Smith’s Pies and retired from the State of PA (DGS) with 22 years of service. He was a member of the Kenhorst Crime Watch. He enjoyed motorcycles and cars and tinkering on various projects with his many tools. He also enjoyed going to the casino, shopping and photography. Surviving is son Eric Haines, husband of Kelly, of Oley; daughter Lisa Bortz, wife of Ryan, of Oley; brothers Robert, Mark, and Kurt Haines; and grandchildren Ian, Gavin, Spencer, and Benjamin. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Brian Haines. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7th, 2:00PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1PM to 1:45PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 27, 2019