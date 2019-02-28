|
William “Bill” Hall, 66, of Quakertown, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown, PA. He was the loving husband of James “Jim” Demopulos, father of Christine Cruise and her husband Matthew, grandfather of Cecilia and Lillie. A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 3, 2019