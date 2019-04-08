|
William F. Heintz, 94, of Frederick Living, passed away April 7, 2019. He was the husband of the late Myrtle (Levengood) Heintz and the late Helen (Collins) Heintz. He and Helen resided on Ridge Road in Telford for many years. Born in Perkiomenville, he was a son of the late Julius and Lydia (Karrow) Heintz. Bill volunteered for the Merchant Marines in 1943, and enlisted in the Navy later that year. While in the Navy during WWII, he served in Ireland and England. There were air raids several times a day with helmets and gas masks at the ready 24/7. He was a participant in planning the D-Day invasion. After returning home, he was a local carpenter, building homes in the Perkiomenville area. Surviving: is a granddaughter, Kira Kagan, and nieces and nephews: Donna, wife of William DeVoll, Louis Heintz Jr. and his wife Carol, Shirley, wife of Jeff Adams, Jerry Heintz and his wife Judith, Judy Fitzgerald, and William Heintz. He was pre-deceased by a daughter, Kathryn, wife of Daniel Kagan; and siblings Julius “Squeek”, Virginia Miller, and Louis Sr. A funeral service will be on Friday at 10 AM at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St, Pennsburg. All are invited to a viewing from 9 AM. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery & Mausoleum in Pottstown with full military honors. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his honor to Vets for Vets, 32 Fourth St, Pennsburg, PA 18073. Please visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 9, 2019